Jamar Taylor ejected for unnecessary roughness

Some post-play extracurriculars have cost the Broncos a cornerback.

Jamar Taylor was ejected from Saturday night's Broncos-Browns contest after making contact with Cleveland receiver Breshad Perriman after the play.

Perriman was also flagged for his participation after the play, though he was not ejected.

Chris Harris Jr. has been out with a broken leg, Isaac Yiadom was inactive and Brendan Langley suffered a concussion earlier, meaning Taylor's disqualification leaves Denver with just two cornerbacks: Bradley Roby and Tramaine Brock. Roby left the game with a facial laceration, meaning Denver will have to shift a safety to cornerback temporarily.

Denver owns a 13-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.