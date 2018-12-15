DeAndre Hopkins, Texans beat pesky Jets for 10th win

Thanks to the efforts of De'Andre Hopkins, the Houston Texans managed to hold on for a 29-22 win over the New York Jets on Saturday night in the Meadowlands. Here is what we learned from the game:

1. The Texans made this game tougher than what they probably wanted. The offense as a whole struggled, and losing running back Lamar Miller to an ankle injury early in the game didn't help. But Houston can thank wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for bailing them out and helping the team improve to 10-4 on the season. Hopkins was a monster, totaling 10 catches for 170 yards and two highlight-reel touchdowns. To put his numbers in perspective, the Texans totaled 286 net yards of offense, meaning Hopkins accounted for 59 percent of the production.

Hopkins showed off his speed on a 45-yard touchdown catch when he streaked down the middle of the field and split the defense, and displayed his tremendous hands on a 14-yard circus grab in the end zone. On the game-winning touchdown, Hopkins said "it was hard to run out there" after he rolled his ankle on the first play of the drive. Quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Alfred Blue carried him off the field after the touchdown, but Watson said he didn't believe Hopkins was banged up, just worthy of being carried off. During the game, Hopkins became the second-youngest player (26 years, six months, nine days) in NFL history to reach 500 career receptions, trailing Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who accomplished the feat at 26 years, 192 days. The sixth-year pro made his first All-Pro team in 2017 and is well on the way to do it again given he's already eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark as one of the NFL's top wideouts.

2. Watson completed 22 of 28 passes for 294 yards, two touchdowns and a 134.2 pass rating. But his impressive production through the air won't tell the whole story of his night. With six sacks on the game, Watson has been sacked a league-high 52 times through 14 games. A lot of blame will fall on the offensive line, but some of the sacks against the Jets fell squarely on Watson, who held the ball too long.

Granted, one sack came when officials blew the play dead too early. But for the most part during the pressures, Watson was a sitting duck in the backfield as he looked to make a big play instead of throwing it away. Watson, who was on the receiving end of 10 quarterback hits against the Jets, has taken 3.3 sacks per game since entering the NFL in 2017, marking the most in the league (minimum four starts).

3. The Jets' future is clearly in good hands with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who had a head-turning performance against the league's 13th-ranked defense. Darnold connected with nine different receivers en route to completing 24 of 38 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He showed off his arm strength and the ability to throw on the move, including an eye-popping 5-yard jump pass for a touchdown. On that play, Darnold sensed the pressure around him in the pocket before stepping up. The Texans' defenders quickly closed on him, perhaps thinking he was running the ball. Darnold, however, turned slightly to his left just shy of the line of scrimmage, spotted Robby Anderson coming across the back of the end zone, before hopping off the ground to throw a strike to Anderson. The Jets' signal-caller also flashed his ability to hurt a defense with his legs, rushing six times for 35 yards. Once the Jets surround Darnold with talent, the offense should take off.

4. On paper, this should've been a mismatch between the Jets defense and the Texans offense heading into Saturday night, but the Jets defense didn't look like a unit that entered Week 15 ranked 23rd in the league. New York more than met the challenge against the league's 13th-ranked offense (369.5 yards per game), smothering the Texans with pressure on the quarterback and holding Houston to a dismal 1 of 9 on third-down attempts. The Jets' ability to control the Texans' offense throughout a majority of the game led to New York owning a 35:04-24:56 edge in time of possession. While the Jets dropped to 4-10 on the season, Saturday showed there's still plenty of fight left in them before the season ends.