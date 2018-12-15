Fines roundup: Ezekiel Elliott fined $36,765 by NFL

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was fined by the NFL this week for a pair of infractions stemming from the team's 29-23 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Elliott was fined a total of $36,765 for lowering his helmet illegally and for executing a low block during the game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He was penalized for the helmet infraction, which occurred during the fourth quarter, but referees didn't flag him for the low block.

Here are the other players who were fined by the NFL this week:

1. Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, who wasn't flagged during Thursday's game against Minnesota Vikings despite his illegal field-goal block in the second half, was fined $10,026 for a facemask in the first quarter of the game that also wasn't penalized, Pelissero reported.

2. New York Jets defensive Henry Anderson was fined $10,026 by the NFL for his blindside hit on Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. No penalty was called on the play, which Bills coach Sean McDermott said had "no place in our game."

3. Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was fined $33,425 for fighting and Packers offensive lineman Corey Linsley $10,026 for unnecessary roughness in the scrum following a hit on quarterback Aaron Rodgers by safety Brian Poole, per Pelissero. Poole was not fined.

4. Chicago Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy was fined for an illegal chop block on Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald -- $10,026 for a chop block, Rapoport reported.