Injuries: Carson Wentz (back) ruled out for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles made it official on Saturday afternoon: Carson Wentz will not play against the Los Angeles Rams.

The team previously listed the starting quarterback as doubtful to play in L.A., but downgraded him to out on Saturday. Wentz is suffering from a fracture in his back, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

This development jives with Rapoport's reporting earlier in the week that Wentz was not expected to play. The QB sat out practice all week.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles will get the start against the Rams.

The Eagles performed CT scans on Wentz's back throughout the season, according to Rapoport, but none revealed the fracture until now. The quarterback will not need surgery, but could be shut down for the remainder of the season.

Philadelphia (6-7) is in the hunt for the sixth seed in the NFC, but its playoff hopes could take a dip if Wentz is sidelined for more than just Sunday's game.

The Eagles finish at home against the Texans in Week 16 and then at the Redskins in Week 17.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring in Week 15:

1. Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the New York Jets. He left for the locker room and is questionable to return. Defensive tackle Brandon Dunn (ankle) is also questionable to return.

2. New York Jets receiver Rishard Matthews (hamstring) is doubtful to return vs. the Texans. Tackle Brandon Shell was carted off with a knee injury and is doubtful to return.

3. Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (right knee) was ruled out against the New Orleans Saints. Chandler Catanzaro will be Carolina's placekicker for the second consecutive week. Catanzaro connected on all four of his kicks (two extra points, two field goals) against Cleveland in Week 14.

Defensive tackle Kawann Short (calf) is listed as doubtful. Coach Ron Rivera told reporters the team won't know Short's availability until Monday morning.

4. Indianapolis Colts blocking tight end Ryan Hewitt (ribs) was downgraded to questionable to play against the Dallas Cowboys.

5. The Pittsburgh Steelers activated wide receiver Eli Rogers (ACL) to the 53-man roster. In a corresponding move, Pittsburgh placed tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) on season-ending injured reserve.