Eagles officially rule Carson Wentz (back) out vs. Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles made it official on Saturday afternoon: Carson Wentz will not play against the Los Angeles Rams.

The team previously listed the starting quarterback as doubtful to play in L.A., but downgraded him to out on Saturday. Wentz is suffering from a fracture in his back, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

This development jives with Rapoport's reporting earlier in the week that Wentz was not expected to play. The QB sat out practice all week.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles will get the start against the Rams.

The Eagles performed CT scans on Wentz's back throughout the season, according to Rapoport, but none revealed the fracture until now. The quarterback will not need surgery, but could be shut down for the remainder of the season.

Philadelphia (6-7) is in the hunt for the sixth seed in the NFC, but its playoff hopes could take a dip if Wentz is sidelined for more than just Sunday's game.

The Eagles finish at home against the Texans in Week 16 and then at the Redskins in Week 17.