Jimmy Graham frustrated by play: 'My numbers suck'

Jimmy Graham came to Green Bay this offseason with the intention of rediscovering his All-Pro form from his days in New Orleans.

The Packers tight end admitted Friday that he's yet to deliver.

"My numbers suck," Graham said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

The ninth-year receiving threat is second on the team in targets (77), receptions (46) and receiving yards (549) and is on pace to exceed his marks from 2017. However, Graham has tallied just two touchdown receptions this season, a far cry from last season's 10 with the Seattle Seahawks.

Graham insisted that there's more to his frustration with his play than his personal production.

"That's not what it's about," Graham added. "I just want to win games. If I have one catch for two yards and we win, I don't care. But obviously it's not great when you're not helping us win, and that's what I see."

Thought of and sold as an unstoppable red-zone threat that Aaron Rodgers needed when Green Bay signed him to a three-year deal this offseason, Graham has not, by his admission, proven to be the positive change agent in what has become a disappointing Packers season. After falling to 4-7-1 two weeks ago, the Packers fired longtime coach Mike McCarthy. They are clinging to their playoff lives with a showdown with the Chicago Bears looming on Sunday.

If the Packers don't improve down the stretch, could Graham go the way of McCarthy? Green Bay owes the tight end a $5 million roster bonus at the start of the new league year in March, but the Packers could release him if the new regime believes he is not a fit.

Graham said Friday has no desire to be one-and-done in Green Bay and is eager to improve his and the team's situation.

"I've always dominated everywhere I've went," he said Friday. "Obviously, I haven't done that yet here. So it would be nice to get an opportunity to do it. Come back and maybe just be kind of more comfortable here, but I'm going to give it my all no matter what's asked of me anywhere I go, or if I stay here."