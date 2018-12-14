New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees tops Pro Bowl fan voting

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees received 1,270,631 total fan votes to lead all NFL players in balloting for the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon. Fan voting ended on Thursday, December 13.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (1,197,370 votes) ranked second overall, while New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley (987,562 votes), Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (957,052 votes) and Rams quarterback Jared Goff (838,561 votes) rounded out the top five.

Seven of the top 10 vote getters -- Mahomes, Barkley, Goff, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill -- are currently in their first, second or third NFL season. Additionally, nine first-or-second year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 18 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" at 8:00 PM ET.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. NFL players and coaches cast their votes on Friday, Dec, 14.

The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC -- the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD.

Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. New this year, tickets will also grant fans special benefits on gameday, including AFC and NFC seating sections, player red carpet viewing, special kid zone activities and postgame fireworks.

For the third consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football -- from youth to high school to the NFL's best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships powered by USA Football and Play Football Celebrity Flag Game.

More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-10 VOTE-GETTERS

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION