New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees tops Pro Bowl fan voting

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees received 1,270,631 total fan votes to lead all NFL players in balloting for the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon. Fan voting ended on Thursday, December 13.
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (1,197,370 votes) ranked second overall, while New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley (987,562 votes), Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (957,052 votes) and Rams quarterback Jared Goff (838,561 votes) rounded out the top five.
Seven of the top 10 vote getters -- Mahomes, Barkley, Goff, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill -- are currently in their first, second or third NFL season. Additionally, nine first-or-second year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.
Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 18 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" at 8:00 PM ET.
Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. NFL players and coaches cast their votes on Friday, Dec, 14.
The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC -- the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD.
Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. New this year, tickets will also grant fans special benefits on gameday, including AFC and NFC seating sections, player red carpet viewing, special kid zone activities and postgame fireworks.
For the third consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football -- from youth to high school to the NFL's best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships powered by USA Football and Play Football Celebrity Flag Game.
More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.
NFL PRO BOWL TOP-10 VOTE-GETTERS1. QB Drew Brees, New Orleans, 1,270,631
2. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 1,197,370
3. RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, 987,562
4. RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams, 957,052
5. QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams, 838,561
6. RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas, 827,888
7. RB James Conner, Pittsburgh, 817,495
8. WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh, 778,630
9. RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans, 776,846
10. WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City, 753,981
AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITIONQB AFC: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 1,197,370
QB NFC: Drew Brees, New Orleans, 1,270,631
RB AFC: James Conner, Pittsburgh, 817,495
RB NFC: Saquon Barkley, NY Giants, 987,562
FB AFC: Anthony Sherman, Kansas City, 231,804
FB NFC: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco, 564,873
WR AFC: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh, 778,630
WR NFC: Odell Beckham, Jr., NY Giants, 688,760
TE AFC: Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 745,416
TE NFC: Zach Ertz, Philadelphia, 648,992
T AFC: Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh, 276,378
T NFC: Terron Armstead, New Orleans, 346,860
G AFC: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh, 334,644
G NFC: Zack Martin, Dallas, 379,700
C AFC: Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, 311,838
C NFC: Max Unger, New Orleans, 339,631
DE AFC: J.J. Watt, Houston, 547,364
DE NFC: Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas, 362,135
DT AFC: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati, 309,980
DT NFC: Aaron Donald, LA Rams, 505,207
OLB AFC: Von Miller, Denver, 413,057
OLB NFC: Khalil Mack, Chicago, 577,100
ILB AFC: Vince Williams, Pittsburgh, 119,985
ILB NFC: Luke Kuechly, Carolina, 350,604
CB AFC: Denzel Ward, Cleveland, 362,185
CB NFC: Kyle Fuller, Chicago, 377,687
SS AFC: Jamal Adams, NY Jets, 249,348
SS NFC: Adrian Amos, Chicago, 213,632
FS AFC: Derwin James, LA Chargers, 165,153
FS NFC: Eddie Jackson, Chicago, 311,301
K AFC: Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 161,752
K NFC: Wil Lutz, New Orleans, 195,895
P AFC: Britton Colquitt, Cleveland, 179,390
P NFC: Michael Dickson, Seattle, 171,010
RS AFC: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City, 243,384
RS NFC: Tarik Cohen, Chicago, 266,516
ST AFC: Roosevelt Nix, Pittsburgh, 126,957
ST NFC: Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco, 183,150