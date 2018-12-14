Former Falcons offensive lineman Bill Fralic dies at age 56

PITTSBURGH -- Former star Atlanta Falcons lineman Bill Fralic has died at 56.

He was a three-time All-American offensive lineman at Pittsburgh. The university said he had cancer and died at his home in suburban Atlanta.

"On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons we would like to extend our condolences to all the family and friends of Bill Fralic," said Arthur M. Blank, Falcons chairman and owner. "Bill was a cornerstone of the Falcons for eight seasons, while earning four Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections. He was a beloved Falcon, and we will always be grateful for the impact he made here in Atlanta."

Fralic, burly and athletic, was the first offensive lineman to finish in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy balloting -- finishing eighth in 1983 and sixth in 1984. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998. The school retired his No. 79 at halftime of his final home game, a victory over Tulane in 1984.

Fralic was the second overall pick in the 1985 draft and spent nine seasons in the league. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times and earned All-Pro honors in 1986 and 1987. The NFL named him to its All-Decade Team for the 1980s.

His last season was 1993 with the Detroit Lions. He was a radio analyst for Pitt and the Falcons following his retirement.

