Official involved in Jerry Hughes incident reinstated

Roy Ellison, the umpire placed on administrative leave after being accused of directing derogatory language toward Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, has been fined and reinstated by the NFL, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

Ellison was fined one $9,300 game check by the league, sources told Pelissero and Garafolo. His reinstatement is effective immediately, and he will work Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Ellison, a veteran umpire of 16 seasons, was previously suspended one game without pay for allegedly making derogatory statements toward Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams in 2013.

Hughes confronted Ellison and other referees in the Hard Rock Stadium tunnel following the Bills' Dec. 2 loss in Miami. Hughes was seen on video shouting, "I'll catch you, trust me. I'll catch you guaranteed." Ellison was placed on administrative leave by the league on Dec. 4. The NFL fined Hughes $53,482, which is about one-seventh of a game check, per Pelissero.

Ellison is the second official to be disciplined by the NFL this season. The league fired down judge Hugo Cruz in October for performance reasons and not meeting the standard over a sustained period of time. It was the first midseason firing of an official in the Super Bowl era.