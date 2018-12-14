Jameis Winston 'fighting' for Koetter's return in 2019

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a looming decision as Black Monday approaches with three games remaining in the regular season.

Coaching changes around the league are imminent, and Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter is arguably on the hot seat with his team sitting on a 5-8 record entering Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bucs coach, however, has support from quarterback Jameis Winston, who would like to see Koetter return in 2019.

"Yeah, I'm always fighting for my head coach," Winston said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "Every week. I think we all are. We've got a lot of respect for that man. He holds us to high standards, and we've got to hold ourselves to that standard, too."

In a performance-based league, though, actions on the field and the win-loss column ultimately speak louder than words.

When including the past 13 games, the Buccaneers are a mediocre 19-26 entering Week 15 since Koetter took over in 2016.

While the Buccaneers have the league's top offense and passing attack, the 2018 season has been marred by inconsistency and a quarterback carousel between Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick, who started the first three games while Winston served a suspension.

Defensively, the Buccaneers remain an enigma despite numerous offseason additions to bolster the unit. Injuries have played a role in decimating the unit, including the loss of linebacker Kwon Alexander, but Tampa Bay currently ranks 27th in total defense and this season saw the firing of defensive coordinator Mike Smith. The Buccaneers' defense ranked last in the league in 2017 and 23rd in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are mathematically alive for the postseason.

Whether a run of the table in the final three games is enough to save Koetter's job remains to be seen even if he has Winston's public backing.