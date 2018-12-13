Mike Williams surprised how open he was on last catch

Mike Williams was just as stunned as the rest of the football world when he converted on a two-point conversion attempt to complete the Los Angeles Chargers' improbable 29-28 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Winning the game didn't shock him. Rather, he was surprised how easy it was for him to do it.

"They left me wide open in the end zone. I was surprised," Williams said. "They were double-teaming me in the slot, every time I was down there, so I'll take it to win the game."

The second-year wide receiver was one of the primary catalysts behind the Chargers' comeback, hauling in seven passes for 76 yards to keep the Chargers in the game.

Williams also played a critical role on the game-winning drive. He forced a very questionable pass interference penalty on Kendall Fuller to move the ball up to the 1-yard line before catching the game-tying TD pass on the next play. He then was left wide open on the two-point conversion attempt -- a play quarterback Philip Rivers initially didn't think coach Anthony Lynn would greenlight.

"I was coming off to kick the PAT and go to OT and hopefully win the coin toss. And coach Lynn said, 'hey let's go win it right now,'" Rivers said. "And we were right back out there. Mike caught a touchdown on the very same play in the other corner of the end zone in the first half and we dressed it up a little bit and threw it to him again."

Lynn never second-guessed his decision to go for the win, which punched the Chargers' first postseason ticket since 2013.

"We didn't come here for a tie. We came here for the win," Lynn said. "So, for me, it was a no-brainer."

As for Williams, he said the Chargers' receiving corps knew they had to pick up the slack on offense after leading receiver Keenan Allen left the game in the second quarter with a hip injury. Williams certainly did his part, showcasing the field-stretching skill set that made him the seventh overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

"Nobody in the locker room doubted why he was picked seventh, but if anybody had any questions, he's answered those this season," Rivers said.