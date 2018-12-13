Fantasy Live Podcast: Survive and Advance, Part 2

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in studio to preview everything fantasy football for Week 15! The guys start off with the biggest news such as Lamar Jackson starting over Joe Flacco for the Ravens and Carson Wentz not expected to play vs the Rams (4:08). Next, Marcas and Fabs give their Week 15 fantasy football preview for every game this weekend (13:05). Lastly, Eddie Spaghetti gives his "Delirious Pick" (57:13) and reads some Mailbag Tweets to Marcas and Fabs (58:25).

Listen to the podcast:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts & Google Play