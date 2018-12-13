Keenan Allen suffers hip injury in Chargers' victory

The Los Angeles Chargers lost yet another key skill player on Thursday night.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen exited their clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter with a hip injury. He did not return to the game in the Chargers' 29-28 victory, but he returned to the sideline in the second half.

Allen suffered the injury while nearly pulling down an improbable touchdown reception. L.A. earned a first down on the play thanks to a Chiefs penalty.

Allen had neither a target nor a reception at the time of his departure. The Chiefs were leading 14-7.

L.A. entered the game without its top two running backs, Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler, both of whom are injured.