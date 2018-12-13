Week 15 is rife with games that have major playoff implications, and DJ and Bucky are ready to break down each game. Can the Mayfield-led Browns keep pace in the playoff race by downing Denver (2:30)? Is Lamar Jackson's ascension to a starting role enough for Baltimore to make it to the post season (9:00)? Who will win a backfield showdown featuring Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley takes place in New York (13:35)? Bucky then welcomes Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds to the show from across the pond (30:10).
Move The Sticks
Move The Sticks Podcast: Previewing Week 15
- Published: Dec. 13, 2018 at 06:48 p.m.
- Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 at 07:35 p.m.
