Cam Newton: Jordan sending broom was 'disrespectful'

Cam Newton has a daily reminder that his Carolina Panthers were swept by the New Orleans Saints in three games last season.

Ahead of Monday night's matchup between the NFC South rivals, Newton noted that Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan sent wine and a broom to the Panthers quarterback to represent the sweep.

"Yeah, it was wine. And they sent a broom too," the quarterback said. "I ain't take the pack off, so I'm going to return to the sender if everything gets taken care of the way we know we can do it. And that's all in good fun."

Newton still labeled the gift "disrespectful."

"If you need a boost or a chip on your shoulder for this game... I have a constant reminder each and every day when I look in my locker," Newton said of the broom, via Max Henson of the team's official website.

"I'm ready to return to sender," Newton added, noting he and Jordan, "On the field we have a respectful dislike for each other. Off the field it's a different story."

The Panthers lost to the Saints, 34-13, 31-21, and 31-26 last season, the last of which bounced Carolina from the playoffs.

Neither New Orleans nor Carolina enter MNF playing their best.

In the past two games, the Saints are averaging 19.0 points per game, 154.5 passing yards per game and 82.5 rushing yards per game with three turnovers.

Only the Cardinals have averaged fewer yards-per-game than the Saints over the last 3 weeks. â Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) December 12, 2018

The Panthers, meanwhile, are in a freefall, losing five straight games to crater from playoff probable to clawing for their coach's job. The Panthers have averaged 20.8 points during this stretch while giving up 30.4 PPG with a minus-6 turnover differential.

Newton has struggled through an arm issue, rarely attempting deep shots and skipping long sideline throws.

If the Panthers are to end the Saints' three-game streak in the series, they'll need Newton's best game of the season. Since the start of 2017, Drew Brees is 9-2 against teams entering the game with a pass defense ranked 20th-or-worse -- the Panthers are 20th, allowing 254.8 pass YPG.