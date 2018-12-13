Eric Berry expected to start for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Eric Berry is back.

The Kansas City Chiefs safety will start and be on a pitch count in Thursday night's battle with the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Berry was officially listed as questionable after getting in limited practice all week.

The 29-year-old safety has been out all season with a heel injury.

Thursday will mark Berry's first game since suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2017 season.

The Chiefs have taken it slow with their star safety. Coach Andy Reid has consistently declared Berry day to day seemingly for months.

That day is today.

While Berry won't receive a full workload in his first game in more than 15 months, getting the five-time Pro Bowler back in any capacity is a boon for a Chiefs secondary that has struggled through portions of the season.

The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West and a first-round bye with a win over the Chargers.