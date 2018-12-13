Odell Beckham (quad) being evaluated, not practicing

Odell Beckham Jr. will not practice on Thursday.

Coach Pat Shurmur told reporters that OBJ is getting further evaluation on his quad injury outside the building at a local hospital.

Beckham missed practice earlier in the week and was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday after doing individual drills.

The superstar receiver was ruled out late last week due to the quad injury, missing the Giants' 40-16 victory over the Washington Redskins.

It's unclear at this stage whether Beckham getting evaluated outside the Giants' facility is a precaution, indicates a setback, or is in hopes of gaining clearance to play Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans.

"We're just getting it checked out," Shurmur said, via Newsday's Tom Rock. "It doesn't mean anything."