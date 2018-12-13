Injuries: Giants' Odell Beckham (quad) didn't practice

Odell Beckham did not practice Thursday.

Coach Pat Shurmur told reporters that OBJ is getting further evaluation on his quad injury outside the building at a local hospital.

Beckham missed practice earlier in the week and was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday after doing individual drills.

The superstar receiver was ruled out late last week due to the quad injury, missing the Giants' 40-16 victory over the Washington Redskins.

It's unclear at this stage whether Beckham getting evaluated outside the Giants' facility is a precaution, indicates a setback, or is in hopes of gaining clearance to play Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans.

"We're just getting it checked out," Shurmur said, via Newsday's Tom Rock. "It doesn't mean anything."

.@obj on quad injury - I wonât know until Sunday gets here. Iâm feeling better every day. â New York Giants (@Giants) December 13, 2018

Here are other injuries we're tracking Thursday:

1. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a fracture in his back and is not expected to play Sunday versus the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the injury. The Eagles performed CT scans throughout the season but none revealed the fracture until now. The team is still determining if there is any risk of worsening the injury if Wentz continued to play.

2. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry will start Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Rapoport. Berry will be on a pitch count in his 2018 debut.

3. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee) is a game-time decision tonight against the Chiefs. L.A. promoted running back Troymaine Pope from the practice squad, per Rapoport.

4. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was sent home Thursday because he's sick. He's expected to return Friday.

5. Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said guard Zack Martin will sit out practice Thursday to rehab his sprained knee. He's considered day to day.

6. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said wide receiver Allen Robinson (hip) will practice Thursday. Nagy added that guard Kyle Long (foot) is out of a walking boot and it's a possibility he returns this season.

7. The New York Jets announced running back Isaiah Crowell and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa have been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Houston Texans. Linebacker Jordan Jenkins is a game-time decision.

8. Denver Broncos linebacker Shaq Barrett (hip), cornerback Chris Harris (fibula) and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (shoulder) have been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Defensive end Derek Wolfe has cleared the concussion protocol and is questionable. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who's been dealing with a quad injury, is off the injury report.

9. Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Broncos.

10. Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (hamstring), who missed practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday.