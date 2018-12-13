Zach Ertz: Eagles have 'full confidence' in Nick Foles

The Philadelphia Eagles are confident in backup quarterback Nick Foles if he starts Sunday's pivotal tilt versus the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Carson Wentz isn't expected to start this week due to a back injury.

While the Eagles won't confirm the report yet, with Wentz sitting out yesterday's practice, Foles took the starter reps. Some of the veteran players coaxed Foles to break down the huddle before Wednesday's practice.

Tight end Zach Ertz said the team wanted to show they support Foles as a leader.

"I saw Nick, a lot of guys saw Nick, and kind of called him out," Ertz said. "I just wanted everyone to know that everyone has full confidence in the guy. No one is asking him to do too much. We just want him to be himself. But at the same time, guys love playing for him. Guys love his personality. And I wanted him to know that everyone had his back."

After two so-so performances to start the season in Wentz's place, some of the shine came of Foles' magical Super Bowl MVP run. If the backup quarterback can catch lightning in a bottle once again -- possibly replacing Wentz the final three weeks -- and somehow lead the Eagles back to the playoffs, he could cash in on the free-agent market. If he struggles, most will view last year's run as an aberration.