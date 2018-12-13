Mark Davis on WR Cooper: We might be saying 'Damn'

The Oakland Raiders traded two star players this year. Both are now flourishing elsewhere.

Khalil Mack is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate for the playoff-bound Chicago Bears. Amari Cooper has completely revitalized the Dallas Cowboys, surging America's team to the brink of the NFC East crown.

Raiders owner Mark Davis was specifically asked Wednesday at the NFL's Winter League Meeting about the mid-season trade of Cooper to Dallas for a first-round pick.

"In the future, we might be saying, 'Damn!'" Davis said, via the Dallas Morning News.

Cooper has helped completely change the season around for Dallas. In the receiver's six games in Oakland this year, he generated 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown. In his six games in Dallas thus far, Cooper has 40 catches for 642 yards and six touchdowns. Since joining the Cowboys, Cooper leads the league in yards and is tied for the most touchdowns in that span.

Davis said he's not surprised by Cooper's success with the Cowboys.

"Because he was a great, great player," Davis said. "We always had the fastest guy on the field no matter what. I think [my dad] would have loved Amari, but it just didn't work out in our system."

The best teams make the system fit the great players.