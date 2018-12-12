Neil Reynolds' Week 15 Power Rankings

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds decides who tops the Power Rankings after Week 14 of the NFL season?

New Orleans Saints

It was not pretty at Tampa last week but the Saints are the top seed in the NFC for a reason and they will be very tough to beat at home in the playoffs if they remain top of the pile in their conference.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs took everything Baltimore could throw at them last week and still came out with the win. The magic of Patrick Mahomes helps them every week and makes them a genuine contender.

Los Angeles Rams

I'm not so worried about the Rams not coping with the cold weather in Chicago last week - but I am concerned that Jared Goff has now played back to back poor gams at quarterback for Los Angeles.

New England Patriots

There were some very un-Patriot like mistakes in crucial situations during last week's loss to Miami. This is a team with some flaws, but they live and breathe playoff success so will not be panicking yet.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers don't always make lives easy for themselves and it will not be ideal going into the stretch run without Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. But they have a genuine shot at the one seed.

Chicago Bears

The Bears boast an impressive modern-day defense that specialises in taking the football away and they proved that they are for real last Sunday night with their dismantling of the Rams.

That was a frustrating stub of the toe for the Texans last week when they had the chance to overtake the Patriots in the race for the number two seed in the AFC. They must bounce back.

Seattle Seahawks

This has been one of the most impressive teams in the NFL, to me. Pete Carroll has done a wonderful job with a relatively new cast of characters and his team appears playoff bound.

Dallas Cowboys

There are still times when Dak Prescott fails to impress, but the offense has more punch since Amari Cooper arrived. The defense is one of the better groups in the league and capable of dominating.

Baltimore Ravens

There are no moral victories in the NFL but the Ravens come pretty close after taking the Chiefs to overtime last week. This is now officially Lamar Jackson's team... as if we didn't already know that!

Indianapolis Colts

Andrew Luck to Eric Ebron is becoming close to unstoppable down near the end zone and the Colts also showed they have some defensive studs in Denico Autry and Darius Leonard.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are on a three-game slide and finding unique ways to lose with kicker Chris Boswell falling flat on his back while attempting a field goal at the end of last week's loss at Oakland.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are stuck in an offensive rut and will be hoping a change of coordinator will shake things up for the stretch run. That won't happen unless they find a way to overcome a porous offensive line.

Tennessee Titans

As we approach 'playoff football' at the end of the year, expect the Titans to continue with the physical style of running back Derrick Henry. He should be a regularly-used battering ram out of the backfield.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are 29th in total offense and 29th in total defense but they are 7-6 and right in the thick of the playoff race. Big plays and a stern resiliency help Miami stay in the mix each week.

Green Bay Packers

A few results went their way last week and the 5-7-1 Packers are still alive in the NFC playoff race. Being barely alive in December is a pretty low bar for such a storied franchise, though.

Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champs are also still alive at 6-7 but they are a huge disappointment. There are just too many occasions this year where they get totally out-played by the opponent.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns are unlikely to make the playoffs at 5-7-1 but this year can still be deemed a success because they have found their true franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield. He is special.

Carolina Panthers

Ron Rivera's seat is warming. He has fired several assistant coaches and if he falls to New Orleans on Monday Night Football that will be six straight losses. That could signal a massive change at the top.

New York Giants

Giants fans should no longer worry if they made the right decision at the top of the 2018 NFL Draft. Saquon Barkley is a generational talent and you can see why he was so hard to pass up.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are playing very competitively and while they are not likely to be a playoff side this year, their late-season performances could save the jobs of Dirk Koetter and Jameis Winston.

Denver Broncos

The loss of Emmanuel Sanders at receiver had a knock-on effect on Philip Lindsay last week as he was held to 30 rushing yards last week. It feels to me like the Broncos are done now.

Detroit Lions

Beating Arizona 17-3 should not be a reason to throw a parade in Detroit and the 5-8 Lions should already be making plans to ready themselves for the 2019 campaign.

Washington Redskins

This team is certainly done and a promising season has come apart at the seams with the Redskins being totally ravaged by a host of significant injuries.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are another team that can point to a raft of injuries destroying their season. But not all the injuries can be used as an excuse and some coaches will be shifting uncomfortably now.

Jacksonville Jaguars

There are just too many business decisions being made on the field by the Jaguars at the moment and they are not putting their bodies on the line. There is lots of talk but not a lot of substance.

New York Jets

Sam Darnold needs to learn to take better care of the football and that should be a priority for him and the Jets in 2019. We might as well look ahead because NY are just playing out the slate now.

Cincinnati Bengals

The same can be said for the Bengals. Nothing to see here. Move on.

Buffalo Bills

If and when Josh Allen's passing skills catch up with his rushing ability, the rest of the NFL needs to look out. Allen has rushed for 335 yards in his last three games!

San Francisco 49ers

They are talent-deficient but I like the spirit that the 49ers play with and I still contend they are very well led by Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. That duo will get it right when Jimmy G returns in 2019.

Oakland Raiders

Derek Carr may get too beaten up and see the occasional ghost, but he also makes enough big-time throws to make me believe the Raiders would be foolish to trade him. But they do have previous!

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona have looked miserable on their way to a 3-10 record and you have to seriously wonder if Steve Wilks will be one and done at head coach? It has happened before and could happen again.