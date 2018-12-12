Mark Davis: Raiders have 'number of options' for '19

When the Raiders host the Broncos on Christmas Eve, the AFC West clash could possibly serve as a last hurrah for the Silver and Black in Oakland.

Raiders owner Mark Davis told reporters Wednesday that the team has "a number of options" for where they will play home games during the 2019 NFL season.

Davis' comments come one day after the city of Oakland has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit trying to recover damages for the Raiders' upcoming move to Las Vegas. The team hasn't signed a lease for 2019 and had been in talks with Oakland about a lease for next season.

Asked if Oakland remains a possibility for next season, Davis said: "As I said, emotionally, you know, I don't want to pay for my own lawsuit, but for the fans, it's something that I have to think about."

Davis added: "I've got two words for the lawsuit and I used them the other day. One is meritless and the other one the attorneys will understand is malicious. And I'll leave it at that, and I'll let the attorneys do all the rest of the speaking."

Davis acknowledged San Diego and Santa Clara (where the 49ers play) as potential temporary solutions, and he said "options are open" regarding an early move to Las Vegas. The Raiders' new Nevada stadium is slated to be open for the 2020 season.

San Antonio appears an unlikely destination as Davis said the turf at the Alamodome is an issue in his mind.

There continues to be chatter about the Raiders playing in San Diego in 2019. Because the city owns Qualcomm Stadium, I asked the Mayor's office about this. Response: "Our office has not been in communication with the Raiders." â Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) December 12, 2018

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at the Winter League Meeting, said the league would like a resolution on the Raiders' 2019 home by January-February.