NFL draft headed to Las Vegas in 2020

The NFL draft is set to take the Las Vegas stage.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that Las Vegas will host the 2020 draft -- the first time the city has ever hosted the event. The decision comes a year and a half after the league approved the Oakland Raiders relocation to Las Vegas.

Vegas as the draft's location was formally approved during the Winter League Meeting in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday.

"The NFL Draft is one of the most-anticipated events of the year and we are excited to take it to Las Vegas," Goodell said in a statement. "We look forward to working with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects and partners."

Las Vegas marks the fifth different location to play host to the draft in as many years. The 2019 draft is slated to take place in Nashville after the 2018 event was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The 2017 draft took place in Philadelphia, and Chicago hosted it in 2015 and 2016.

"The Raiders are very excited for Las Vegas and are proud to help host the 2020 NFL Draft," Raiders owner Mark Davis said. "Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and will provide a tremendous experience for the NFL and its fans."