NFL reveals home teams for '19 international games

The NFL announced Wednesday which five teams will be home teams in the league's international games, with four games in London and one in Mexico City.

While dates, times and teams designated as away teams won't be revealed until the spring, the league unveiled the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers as hosts.

The NFL played three games in London in 2018 as part of the league's initiative to boost international interest.

The return to Mexico City in 2019 comes on the heels of a Week 11 matchup featuring the Rams and Kansas City Chiefs being moved to Los Angeles after the playing field at Estadio Azteca did not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency.