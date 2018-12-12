Injuries: Giants' Odell Beckham to miss practice

Odell Beckham Jr. will not practice on Wednesday due to a quad injury.

Coach Pat Shurmur said Beckham is progressing, but the Giants won't rush the superstar wideout back for a mid-week practice ahead of Sunday's game versus the Tennessee Titans.

"We'll try and get him back as quickly as possible," Shurmur said on a conference call with Tennessee reporters. "He is feeling better each day. I don't think he is going to practice today, but we'll see as the week progresses."

Beckham was ruled out late last week due to the quad injury, missing the Giants' 40-16 shellacking of the Washington Redskins. He was seen stretching during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media.

OBJ's status will be one to monitor the rest of the week.

Here are other injuries we're following on Wednesday:

1. Ezekiel Elliott was missing from Cowboys practice Wednesday during the portion open to the media, but NFL Network's Jane Slater reported it appeared as though Elliott's absence was just a veteran's rest day. Elliott is coming off a game against the Eagles in which he sustained a stinger, but did return to the game. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and receiver Tavon Austin (groin) were expected to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday, Dallas coach Jason Garrett told the media. However, Zack Martin (knee) and defensive tackle David Irving (ankle) were not expected to hit the field.

2. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (back) will not practice Wednesday and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that he is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Rams and possibly the remainder of the campaign.

3. Bills running back LeSean McCoy (hamstring) will not practice Wednesday nor will kicker Stephen Hauschka (hip) or cornerback Ryan Lewis (concussion protocol).

4. Packers starting guard Byron Bell (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Bell was injured on Dec. 2 against the Cardinals. Justin McCray has filled in since and guard Nico Siragusa was signed by the Packers from the Ravens' practice squad.

"Byron's made a real valuable contribution, but Justin [McCray], as a coach, when you go to bed at night, you think about the faith you have in your guys and this guy is a competitor and you appreciate that," interim coach Joe Philbin said.

5. Bears nickel cornerback Bryce Callahan was set to be placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a broken foot.

6. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) practiced on Wednesday. Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill looked "good. He moved around well." Gase added Tannehill would start on Sunday "unless something crazy happens."