Home teams announced for the five 2019 NFL international games

NFL names homes teams for 2019 international games
The five home teams who will host NFL international regular-season games in 2019 have been confirmed. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will each stage a home game outside the United States next season.
Four of those games will be played in London, including two at Wembley Stadium and two at Tottenham Hotspur, with Mexico City staging another game. Full details of matchups and locations will be confirmed at a later date.