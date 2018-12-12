NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15

Here are the following playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season.
NFC
CLINCHED: Los Angeles Rams -- NFC West division title
New Orleans Saints -- NFC South division title
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (11-2) (at Carolina (6-7), Monday night, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)
New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:
1) NO win + CHI loss or tie OR
2) NO tie + CHI loss
LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-2) (vs. Philadelphia (6-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:
1) LAR win + CHI loss or tie OR
2) LAR tie + CHI loss
CHICAGO BEARS (9-4) (vs. Green Bay (5-7-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Chicago clinches NFC North division title with:
1) CHI win OR
2) MIN loss OR
3) CHI tie + MIN tie
Chicago clinches a playoff berth with:
1) CHI tie OR
2) WAS loss or tie
DALLAS COWBOYS (8-5) (at Indianapolis (7-6), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:
1) DAL win OR
2) DAL tie + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR
3) PHI loss + WAS loss
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-5) (at San Francisco (3-10), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)
Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:
1) SEA win OR
2) SEA tie + MIN loss + CAR loss or tie OR
3) SEA tie + MIN loss + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR
4) SEA tie + CAR loss or tie + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie
AFC
CLINCHED: Kansas City Chiefs -- Playoff berth
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-2) (vs. Los Angeles Chargers (10-3), Thursday night, 8:20 PM ET, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
1) KC win
Kansas City clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
1) KC win + NE loss or tie
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4) (at Pittsburgh (7-5-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
New England clinches AFC East division title with:
1) NE win + MIA loss or tie OR
2) NE tie + MIA loss
New England clinches a playoff berth with:
1) NE win + TEN loss or tie OR
2) NE tie + BAL loss + TEN loss + IND loss or tie
HOUSTON TEXANS (9-4) (at New York Jets (4-9), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, NFL Network)
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
1) HOU win + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie OR
2) HOU tie + IND loss + TEN loss
Houston clinches a playoff berth with:
1) HOU win + MIA loss or tie + PIT loss OR
2) HOU win + MIA loss or tie + BAL loss or tie OR
3) HOU tie + IND loss or tie + BAL loss + MIA loss OR
4) HOU tie + IND loss or tie + PIT loss + BAL loss + MIA tie OR
5) HOU tie + IND loss or tie + PIT loss + BAL win + MIA loss OR
6) HOU tie + TEN loss or tie + BAL loss + MIA loss OR
7) HOU tie + TEN loss or tie + PIT loss + BAL loss + MIA tie OR
8) HOU tie + TEN loss or tie + PIT loss + BAL win + MIA loss
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-3) (at Kansas City (11-2), Thursday night, 8:20 PM ET, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)
Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:
1) LAC win or tie OR
2) MIA loss or tie + PIT loss OR
3) MIA loss or tie + BAL loss or tie OR
4) MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie OR
5) PIT loss + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie OR
6) BAL loss or tie + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie