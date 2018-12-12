NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15

Here are the following playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season.





NFC

CLINCHED: Los Angeles Rams -- NFC West division title

New Orleans Saints -- NFC South division title

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (11-2) (at Carolina (6-7), Monday night, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)

New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:



1) NO win + CHI loss or tie OR

2) NO tie + CHI loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-2) (vs. Philadelphia (6-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:



1) LAR win + CHI loss or tie OR

2) LAR tie + CHI loss

CHICAGO BEARS (9-4) (vs. Green Bay (5-7-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Chicago clinches NFC North division title with:



1) CHI win OR

2) MIN loss OR

3) CHI tie + MIN tie

Chicago clinches a playoff berth with:



1) CHI tie OR

2) WAS loss or tie

DALLAS COWBOYS (8-5) (at Indianapolis (7-6), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:



1) DAL win OR

2) DAL tie + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR

3) PHI loss + WAS loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-5) (at San Francisco (3-10), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:



1) SEA win OR

2) SEA tie + MIN loss + CAR loss or tie OR

3) SEA tie + MIN loss + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR

4) SEA tie + CAR loss or tie + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie

AFC

CLINCHED: Kansas City Chiefs -- Playoff berth

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-2) (vs. Los Angeles Chargers (10-3), Thursday night, 8:20 PM ET, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:



1) KC win

Kansas City clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:



1) KC win + NE loss or tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4) (at Pittsburgh (7-5-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches AFC East division title with:



1) NE win + MIA loss or tie OR

2) NE tie + MIA loss

New England clinches a playoff berth with:



1) NE win + TEN loss or tie OR

2) NE tie + BAL loss + TEN loss + IND loss or tie

HOUSTON TEXANS (9-4) (at New York Jets (4-9), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, NFL Network)

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:



1) HOU win + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie OR

2) HOU tie + IND loss + TEN loss

Houston clinches a playoff berth with:



1) HOU win + MIA loss or tie + PIT loss OR

2) HOU win + MIA loss or tie + BAL loss or tie OR

3) HOU tie + IND loss or tie + BAL loss + MIA loss OR

4) HOU tie + IND loss or tie + PIT loss + BAL loss + MIA tie OR

5) HOU tie + IND loss or tie + PIT loss + BAL win + MIA loss OR

6) HOU tie + TEN loss or tie + BAL loss + MIA loss OR

7) HOU tie + TEN loss or tie + PIT loss + BAL loss + MIA tie OR

8) HOU tie + TEN loss or tie + PIT loss + BAL win + MIA loss

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-3) (at Kansas City (11-2), Thursday night, 8:20 PM ET, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:



1) LAC win or tie OR

2) MIA loss or tie + PIT loss OR

3) MIA loss or tie + BAL loss or tie OR

4) MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie OR

5) PIT loss + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie OR

6) BAL loss or tie + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie