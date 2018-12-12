Hicks, Bears haven't forgotten Rodgers' comments

Two weeks ago, Aaron Rodgers ran down the Green Bay Packers' potential path to the playoffs, noting that over the course of the final five weeks his team would need to " go to Chicago, a place we've won a number of times, beat them."

Rodgers' aside -- "a place we've won a number of times" -- stuck in the craw of Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. The pulverizing defensive lineman told 670 The Score on Tuesday he's looking forward to Sunday's matchup with the Packers.

"Nobody forgot Aaron's little comments after they lost that big game (against the Vikings on Nov. 25) where he said, 'All we got to do is win out, and go to Soldier Field and win like we've done a bunch in the past,'" Hicks said. "I'm real excited for Aaron to come down here and play this game."

The Bears host the Packers, and a Chicago victory clinches its first division title since 2010 -- and its first time not finishing last in the NFC North since 2013.

"We plan on going out there and playing good, Chicago Bears football," Hicks said. "Tough defensively. We got a lot of things for you on offense, like you've seen. And having a good game. We would hope that we would never forget the way to play this game, and that's to be prepared throughout the game, come in there on Sunday and go to work."

On Sunday night, the Bears defense smothered the heretofore high-flying Los Angeles Rams. It was a four-quarter performance worthy of enshrinement in the Smithsonian.

Facing Rodgers and a renewed Packers offense after the firing of coach Mike McCarthy, Hicks knows the Bears can't take the 5-7-1 Packers lightly. The defensive tackle reminded that Chicago had the Packers on the ropes in Week 1 before Rodgers led a fourth-quarter comeback.

"One thing we can focus on going forward, like we did this past weekend, is finishing out those fourth quarters," Hicks said. "I think if we played all of our fourth quarters throughout the year the way we did (Sunday) night, we wouldn't have had four losses already. It's all about the finish, and I think we're learning that as a group now."

With a win, the Bears can clinch the division and all but squash the Packers' sliver of hope to sneak into the playoffs. Those reasons should be motivation enough to a bruising Bears defense.