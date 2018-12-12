Mark Davis: Firing GM McKenzie was 'tough' decision

The Oakland Raiders fired general manager Reggie McKenzie on Monday after seven years, a move that owner Mark Davis called "tough."

"Reggie is a great person with a great family," Davis said Tuesday, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. "It was tough [to make the decision]. It was tough for him early on, but he was unselfish. He could've done some things for instant gratification, but he didn't do that. He worked hard for our organization, and we are thankful for everything he did for the Raiders."

When hired in 2012, McKenzie was tasked with stripping down a Raiders team with bulky, unwanted contracts and building the legendary organization back up. The first part the GM performed swiftly. The second came with some hits and misses. While McKenzie hit on the likes of Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper and Derek Carr, who helped lead the Raiders to their lone playoff berth in the McKenzie-era, the GM had plenty of swings and misses.

Once Davis gave Jon Gruden a 10-year, $100 million contract the writing was on the wall for McKenzie. The team jettisoning the best players McKenzie picked only underscored Gruden was behind the wheel.

With McKenzie gone there are no front-office scapegoats left for Gruden and the Raiders moving forward.