Derek Newton joins Saints 2 years after serious injury

Two years ago, it appeared Derek Newton's NFL career was on the verge of ending following a pair of devastating knee injuries suffered on the same play. On Tuesday, he officially got his second chance.

The offensive tackle, who tore both of his patellar tendons during a Houston Texans-Denver Broncos game on Oct. 24, 2016, signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, per his representation. Newton's signing comes roughly eight months after the Texans released him after he spent the entire 2017 season on the physically unable to perform list.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder had started 68 of the 82 games he appeared in for the Texans from 2011-16 after being selected 214th overall in the 2011 draft by Houston.

Newton's addition to the Saints' O-line unit should provide a big helping of veteran leadership in the locker room for a team harboring Super Bowl aspirations. While it remains to be seen if Newton can be a starter again in the NFL, his return to football is nothing short of incredible.