Mitchell Trubisky vows to 'get everything corrected'

Mitchell Trubisky didn't have a glorious return after missing two weeks with a shoulder injury.

The quarterback completed just 16 of 30 passes (53.3 percent) for 110 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday night's 15-6 defeat of the Los Angeles Rams.

The second-year passer vowed to correct the errors as the Bears plow their way towards the playoffs.

"It sucked being out for two weeks," Trubisky said, via ESPN.com. "But, I mean, the shoulder really wasn't bothering me at all, not my mindset or anything like that.

"Yeah, I'm pretty disappointed in myself, that way I played ... but it's hard to be down when you get such a big win like that. You have to put your own selfish thoughts about how you played aside."

"I mean, I'll get everything corrected," Trubisky added.

Trubisky's 33.3 passer rating Sunday was a career-low, and 3.7 pass yards per attempt was also the lowest in a game in his young career.

The positive for Trubisky is that the Bears don't need him to be Joe Montana to win. They just need him to clean up the overthrows and turnovers. Protect the ball, and Vic Fangio's defense can do the rest.

"When you look at it numbers-wise, I think there were some throws -- some of the interceptions sailed on him a little bit," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "It wasn't his best game. You know what I told him, I said, 'who cares.' I mean, we're about winning games.

"He knows that we can all play better. It's not all on him. So he's going to get better from it."

Trubisky has been up-and-down this year but has been a net-positive in Nagy's scheme. The signal-caller must use the last three weeks of the regular season to hone himself for a playoff run when the pressure increases tenfold.