Adam Thielen returns after brief exit following injury

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen briefly left Monday's 21-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

Thielen left the game after he was targeted on an incomplete pass with 5:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. He got up under his own power and walked to the sideline. He was initially listed as questionable to return and came back in with just over two minutes to go.

Thielen only had one catch for 8 yards when he left the game with the Vikings trailing, 6-0. The one reception, however, gave him 100 on the season. He joined Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss as the only players in Vikings history to have 100 catches in a season.

When Thielen re-entered the game, the Vikings were trailing, 21-0.