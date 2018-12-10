Dave Dameshek Football Program  

 

 

DDFP: Bill Burr on Big Ben, most memorable Pats games

  By NFL.com
Dave Dameshek is joined by actor and comedian Bill Burr to talk about Season 3 of his Netflix series "F is For Family" (1:44), his favorite Boston athletes of all-time (22:04) and the best sporting events and arenas around the country (27:12). Burr also describes why Patriots fans like Ben Roethlisberger and who he fears in the AFC this season (13:41). Also, Bill talks about Dan Marino's greatest games, controversial calls and the lack of defense this season in the NFL (10:04). Plus, Burr and Shek talk plastic surgery, Bill's acting career and why Bill thinks Shek should've been beaten up on the playground as a kid (31:18).

