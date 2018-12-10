Injuries: Bills' LeSean McCoy (hamstring) to have MRI

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy had a short day of work in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the New York Jets.

McCoy suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter he is now scheduled to have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Bills played the rest of the game without McCoy, who totaled two carries for 1 yard on nine offensive snaps in the first period before being ruled out. He declined to talk to reporters after the game, ESPN's Mike Rodak reported.

McCoy, 30, has endured a tough season from a statistical standpoint. One season removed from a 1,000-yard rushing campaign, McCoy has 479 yards on 145 carries in 12 games this season, averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per attempt. The 10th-year pro has just one 100-yard rushing effort in 2018, which came in Week 10, and he has failed to top 30 yards rushing in a game six times this season.

Should the MRI results reveal a serious injury, the Bills (4-9) might not want to rush McCoy back into action with three games remaining on the schedule.

The Bills have running backs Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy on the roster behind McCoy.

Other injuries we're monitoring on Monday:

1. Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement is believed to have a suffered knee sprain and will have an MRI today to confirm, Rapoport reports.