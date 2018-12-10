Bradley Chubb tops Miller's Broncos rookie sack mark

The Denver Broncos' playoff hopes suffered a severe blow after a 20-14 loss to San Francisco, but their long-term future continues to look bright.

Rookie pass-rusher Bradley Chubb lived up to the pre-draft hype, generating two more sacks versus the 49ers to set a new team rookie record with 12 QB takedowns.

"It's not something that was my goal,'' Chubb said, via Mike Klis of 9News. "I just wanted to make an impact as fast as I could. To do something like that is a blessing, but it's not something I can celebrate today. We've got priorities right now.

"It is a blessing, I'm very happy but we've got more three games and we need to win those and hopefully get a playoff berth."

Von Miller (2011) and Rulon Jones (1980) shared the team record with 11.5 sacks in their rookie campaigns.

With three games left, Chubb has shot at Jevon Kearse's NFL rookie record of 14.5 sacks.

"It's an incredible feat, especially here where -- the Denver Broncos, we have a history of pass rushers," Miller said. "Especially young pass rushers that come in and play well. For Chubb to not only break the Broncos' rookie sack record but have an opportunity to break the league record is incredible.

"I've said that since Day One. He's a helluva player and I'm blessed to have a top-five pick and a player like him. I was watching today and just his excitement and his energy on plays people don't even see. He's going to be a great player for us and I'm excited to be able to play with him for years.''

Chubb's franchise record is even more impressive considering he had just 1.5 sacks through the first five weeks of the season. Since then, he's paired with Miller to destroy quarterbacks.

The loss puts the Broncos' playoff hopes on life support, but the tandem of Miller and Chubb looks ready to dominate in Denver for years to come.