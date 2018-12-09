ATN Podcast: 2018 Week 14 Recap!

In a room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling - react to a jaunty Week 14 of NFL action, including Mahomes and Kansas City overcoming the brutish Baltimore defense (3:10), the 'MIAMI MIRACLE' (who would have thought?) leaves New England flabbergasted (8:35), the Cowboys looking like clear winners of the Amari Cooper trade after his monolithic performance versus Philly (22:40), Saquon eclipsing 1k rushing in defeating the intimidating tandem of Josh Johnson and Mark Sanchez (30:00) and Sam Darnold ekes out a win in a battle between rookie QBs (38:40). After, Wess revels in the Colts' victory (43:45), Baker was feeling...dangerous...(48:40), A-Rod breaks another record and should the Falcons really consider parting ways with Dan Quinn? (59:30). Lastly, 2018's Team of ATL triumphs over the 2017 Team of ATL on SNF (1:13:00)!

LISTEN to the podcast here: