Chiefs owner: We were shocked by Kareem Hunt video

Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said the decision to release Kareem Hunt last month was in the best interests of the franchise and the running back.

"It was a collective decision," said Clark Hunt while speaking to reporters after Sunday's game. "Everyone was on board with it. I don't think we were necessarily trying to make a statement, we just felt that the best thing for the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward was for us to part ways with Kareem.

"We were obviously shocked by the video, I think like anybody who saw it, and we had some issues with Kareem not being truthful about what had happened that night. We just really felt for everybody's best interest, we needed to head in a different direction."

Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Nov. 30 hours after a video surfaced showing him pushing and kicking a woman during an altercation at a Cleveland hotel in February. He also was placed on the NFL Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List. Currently a free agent, Hunt's placement on the Commissioner Exempt List bars him from playing if he were to be signed by a team.

Under the league's personal-conduct policy, Hunt faces a baseline suspension of six games. He could be suspended for more games based on the outcome of the league's investigation.

Clark Hunt said the team was aware of all three off-field incidents Hunt was involved in over the last year -- an alleged altercation at a Kansas City nightclub in January, the Cleveland incident and an alleged altercation at an Ohio resort in June.

"We were familiar with all three events that he had had in the offseason," Hunt said. "They had all been reported to the NFL, and the NFL was investigating them."

While Hunt said the Chiefs are "certainly going to try to get better" at determining the character of players coming out of college, he said the ultimate goal is to make players "be good citizens" for the team and the city.

"We want them to give back, but really the first step for a young player is learning how to conduct themselves, not only on the field, but off the field," Hunt said. "I really think that's the message, not only for our players, but for the entire league."

As for Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs owner is hoping he can turn his life around and play again in the NFL. Hunt is undergoing counseling for alcohol and anger management, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

"I think the most important thing for Kareem is that he gets some counseling that can help him with his issues, and I heard today that there was a report he was going to do that," Clark Hunt said. "Certainly we wish the best for Kareem for the future. I hope that somebody is able to come back to the National Football League. I'm not sure when that will be. Our message to him was, even though we're having to part ways with you today, we're still supportive of you, and if you need us to get you some help off the field, we're willing to do that."