Raiders rally after Big Ben returns from rib injury

It seemed like for a minute that a vintage moment from Big Ben had handed the Steelers a wild win in Oakland. Then the Raiders and Derek Carr answered with some heroics of their own.

Carr threw a touchdown pass to Derek Carrier with 25 seconds left and the Raiders survived a game-tying field-goal attempt from Chris Boswell to escape with a wild 24-21 over the Steelers on Sunday.

Roethlisberger suffered a rib injury in the first half and backup Josh Dobbs opened the third quarter under center and remained in the game until the middle of the fourth.

Roethlisberger would eventually return with the Steelers trailing and quickly proceeded to throw a go-ahead touchdown to JuJu Smith-Schuster, giving Pittsburgh a 21-17 lead that seemed like enough to come away with a win.

The exact point when the Roethlisberger suffered the injury is unclear, but he took a shot at the 5:15 mark of the second quarter when Raiders defensive tackle Clinton McDonald sacked him for a 6-yard loss. FOX Sports' replay showed McDonald land on Roethlisberger after the hit.

Roethlisberger, however, showed no signs of an injury on the Steelers' next possession to close the half.

He completed six of seven pass attempts during a nine-play, 53-yard drive, which Roethlisberger capped off with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Smith-Schuster to give the Steelers a 14-10 lead to close the first half.