Ben Roethlisberger (rib) exits, questionable to return

The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger suffered a rib injury in the first half and remained in the locker room for evaluation, the Steelers announced. Roethlisberger is questionable to return, and backup Josh Dobbs opened the third quarter under center.

The exact point when the Roethlisberger suffered the injury is unclear, but he took a shot at the 5:15 mark of the second quarter when Raiders defensive tackle Clinton McDonald sacked him for a 6-yard loss. FOX Sports' replay showed McDonald land on Roethlisberger after the hit.

Roethlisberger, however, showed no signs of an injury on the Steelers' next possession to close the half.

He completed six of seven pass attempts during a nine-play, 53-yard drive, which Roethlisberger capped off with a 1-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to give the Steelers a 14-10 lead to close the first half.