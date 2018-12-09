Around the NFL  

 

 

Saints clinch second consecutive NFC South title

  • By Jeremy Bergman
The New Orleans Saints clinched their second consecutive NFC South title on Sunday with a 28-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans (11-2) had never before won back-to-back division titles.

The Saints are still in contention to clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. New Orleans defeated the current top seed Los Angeles Rams (11-1) earlier in the season.

New Orleans plays in Carolina in Week 15, hosts Pittsburgh in Week 16 and takes on Carolina again in Week 17.

