Tyreek Hill (heel) returns to play for Chiefs

Two Kansas City playmakers went to the locker room ahead of the halftime break, but managed to return.

Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill left with a heel injury and running back Spencer Ware departed with a shoulder injury, but both returned in the third quarter.

Hill injured his foot on a punt return late in the first half. The speedy wideout was shown on the sideline with his right cleat off limping before heading to the locker room.

Ware injured his shoulder after being knocked out of bounds on a 31-yard catch and run.

In the first half, Hill compiled 39 yards on two catches, including a pivotal 21-yarder on a third-and-19 that helped lead to a Travis Kelce touchdown that gave K.C. the lead.

Ware, taking over lead duties, rushed eight times for 32 yards and added three receptions for 45 yards in the first half.

Kansas City leads 17-10 over Baltimore midway through the third quarter.