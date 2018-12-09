Injuries we're tracking in Sunday's Week 14 games

Here are the injuries we're tracking from Sunday's games:
1. Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is questionable to return after suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter against the New York Jets.
2. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is doubtful to return against the New York Giants after suffering a foot injury in the first quarter.
3. Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Carter has been ruled out against the Indianapolis Colts with a concussion.
4. New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell suffered a foot injury and is questionable to return against the Bills.
5. Kansas City Chiefs guard Cam Erving is questionable to return against the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury.