Alex Smith unlikely to be ready to start 2019 season

In the aftermath of sustaining a gruesome injury, Redskins quarterback Alex Smith reportedly has a long and arduous road back to the playing field.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning on Good Morning Football Weekend that Smith, who sustained a broken fibula and tibia and is now battling an infection, is still in the hospital and is not expected to be able to return for the start of the 2019 campaign.

"No one has been able to definitively say he is going to play football going forward," Rapoport said. "Of course everyone hopes that he is, but if you're the Washington Redskins the reality is Smith is unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2019 season. They know right now they do need to find a quarterback to at least begin the season with. It's just unclear whether that's going to come in free agency or potentially in the draft."

The bleak reality of the situation is that Smith's career, which has spanned 14 seasons thus far, is in doubt.

"Unfortunately for Alex Smith, he is still in the hospital, still trying to battle this infection," Rapoport said. "A lot going forward for Alex Smith."

Colt McCoy was turned to as the starting quarterback for the Redskins, but he also broke his leg and the recently signed Mark Sanchez was thrown into the fire in a loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Smith's injury came Nov. 18 against the Texans and, following surgery, he began battling an infection.

In the offseason, Smith was traded from the Chiefs to the Redskins. Following the trade, Smith signed a four-year, $94 million extension with the Redskins, adding up to an overall deal of five years for $111 million.

In his first season with the Redskins, Smith threw for 2,180 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games.