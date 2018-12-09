Injury roundup: T.Y. Hilton will play for Colts vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts will have one of their top playmakers on the field for their critical game against the red-hot Houston Texans.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will play Sunday for the Colts despite dealing with a shoulder injury, Indianapolis coach Frank Reich told NFL Network's James Palmer.

Hilton barely practiced this past week, but having him on the field is a good sign for Andrew Luck and the Colts offense.

Here are other injuries we're tracking heading into kickoff Sunday:

1. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (back) is expected to be under center as Detroit takes on the Cardinals, Rapoport said via a source. Lions cornerback Darius Slay (ankle) is also expected to play.

2. Kansas City Chiefs standout safety Eric Berry (heel), who has practiced for two consecutive weeks, is still not expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Rapoport reported via a source. All signs, however, point to Berry playing for the first time in 2018 against the Chargers in a huge AFC West showdown on Thursday night. Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) is also out against the Ravens.

3. Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup, who missed practice time with an illness, should play Sunday, according to Rapoport per a source. In other welcomed news for Dallas, standout left tackle Tyron Smith (neck), who missed the last two games, is expected to return to the field Sunday in an NFC East tussle for first place against the Eagles.

4. Houston Texans receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) is likely to miss Sunday action against the Colts unless "a great workout pregame" changes things, Rapoport reported via a source. NFL Network's James Palmer reported cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck, shoulder) is expected to play.

5. Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to trim a meniscus injury, sources told Rapoport. The minor procedure means Howard hasn't been ruled out for next week yet.

6. New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell (toe), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play today against the host Bills, Rapoport reported per a source.

7. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (back) is not expected to play against the Cowboys, a source told Rapoport. Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) is likely to play. Philadelphia promoted rookie defensive tackle Bruce Hector from the practice squad on Saturday.

8. Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (knee) is expected to play against the Steelers a source told Rapoport.

9. New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle) is slated to be a game-time decision against the Dolphins, Rapoport reported.

10. Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown (illness) should be on the field against the Giants, Rapoport reported.

11. Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (ankle) is out against the Chiefs, Rapoport said via a source. Quarterback Joe Flacco is dealing with a tear in his hip, Rapoport reported.

"I am told he has a small tear in his hip and that is what kept him on the sideline, that is what he's battling," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning. "He is rapidly approaching full health. Joe Flacco does in fact believe he's healthy enough to start. What the Ravens have done is delay this decision until they actually have to make one."

12. Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee/illness) is out against the Falcons, Rapoport reported.

13. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon won't play Sunday because of an MCL sprain, but there's a chance he could return for Thursday's AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, a source told Rapoport.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will have his ankle injury re-evaluated by doctors on Monday, a source told Rapoport. Conner, who won't play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, could potentially sit out Week 15 against the New England Patriots, per Rapoport.