Injuries: Hilton a game-time decision for Colts

With a crucial game for the Colts on tap against red-hot AFC South-rival Houston, Indianapolis will make a game-time decision as to whether receiver(shoulder) will play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted early Sunday morning. Hilton barely practiced this past week. However, "based on his history and the importance of the game, it would be a major surprise if he didn't play," Rapoport added.

Here are other injuries we're tracking heading into kickoff Sunday:

1. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (back) is expected to be under center as Detroit takes on the Cardinals, Rapoport said via a source. Lions cornerback Darius Slay (ankle) is also expected to play.

2. Chiefs standout safety Eric Berry (Achilles), who has practiced for two consecutive weeks, is still not expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Rapoport reported via a source. All signs, however, point to Berry playing for the first time in 2018 against the Chargers in a huge AFC West showdown on Thursday night. Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) is also out against the Ravens.

3. Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup, who missed practice time with an illness, should play Sunday, according to Rapoport per a source. In other welcomed news for Dallas, standout left tackle Tyron Smith (neck), who missed the last two games, is expected to return to the field Sunday in an NFC East tussle for first place against the Eagles.

4. Texans receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) is likely to miss Sunday action against the Colts unless "a great workout pregame" changes things, Rapoport reported via a source. NFL Network's James Palmer reported cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck, shoulder) is expected to play.

5. Jets running back Isaiah Crowell (toe), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play today against the host Bills, Rapoport reported per a source.

6. Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (back) is not expected to play against the Cowboys, a source told Rapoport. Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) is likely to play. Philadelphia promoted rookie defensive tackle Bruce Hector from the practice squad on Saturday.

7. Raiders running back Doug Martin (knee) is expected to play against the Steelers a source told Rapoport.

8. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle) is slated to be a game-time decision against the Dolphins, Rapoport reported.

9. Redskins linebacker Zach Brown (illness) should be on the field against the Giants, Rapoport reported.

10. Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (ankle) is out against the Chiefs, Rapoport said via a source.

11. Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee/illness) is out against the Falcons, Rapoport reported.