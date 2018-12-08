Browns activate Terrance Mitchell (wrist) from IR

The Cleveland Browns will be without promising rookie corner Denzel Ward in Week 14, but they're receiving a timely reinforcement.

Cleveland has activated defensive back Terrance Mitchell from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday morning. Mitchell had been on injured reserve since suffering a broken wrist in Week 4 against the Oakland Raiders.

Mitchell was enjoying an excellent start in his first season with the Browns, recording 19 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles in just three and a half games. His addition by way of free agency was part of GM John Dorsey's offseason revamp of Cleveland's secondary and proved worthwhile before the sudden interruption. Mitchell suffered the injury in the second quarter and was sorely missed in Cleveland's eventual 45-42 loss to the Raiders.

The Browns have managed to plug the gap left by Mitchell, but his return is a key addition to a secondary that was looking thin once it lost Ward early in last week's loss to Houston. Fellow former Chiefs defensive back Phillip Gaines has served as a replacement defensive back, recording seven tackles in Week 13.

At least one of Mitchell's teammates was pleased by the Saturday news: