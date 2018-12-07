Ryan Shazier posts video of himself lifting weights

A little more than a year since suffering a spinal injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier used social media Thursday to show how far he's come in the recovery process.

Shazier took to Instagram and posted a video clip of himself performing deadlifts under the watchful eye of a trainer with a caption: "Through the pain and the success. You must always remain HUMBLE!"

Since suffering the devastating injury, Shazier has provided numerous inspirational moments throughout his recovery, highlighted by an appearance at the 2018 NFL Draft when he walked on the stage to announce the Steelers' first-round selection of Terrell Edmunds.

The Steelers placed Shazier on the reserve/physically unable to perform list in May, but he has been a constant pregame presence with the team throughout the season.

The video posted Thursday is a testament to Shazier's will and determination to work his way back from the injury with a goal he expressed on June 6.

"My dream is to come back and play football again," Shazier said then. "I've been working my tail off every single day, so I have that in the back of my mind every single time I go to rehab. I just try to stay positive every day, so I'm just trying to do everything I can to get back."

And with a heart like that, will anyone really be surprised if Shazier achieves his dream?