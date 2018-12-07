Mitchell Trubisky set to start for Bears against Rams

The Chicago Bears are on track to have their starting quarterback back in the lineup for Week 14.

Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder) put in a full practice Thursday for a second consecutive day and is set to start Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Trubisky hasn't played since Week 11 and the Bears went 1-1 in his absence with backup quarterback Chase Daniel.

The second-year pro's return comes at a good time given a prime-time showdown with the Bears (8-4) hosting the Rams (11-1) at Soldier Field.

Trubisky also gets an exploitable matchup given the Rams enter Week 14 ranked 17th against the pass, allowing 248.9 yards per game.