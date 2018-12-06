Dave Dameshek Football Program: Super Bowl contenders

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Matt "Money" Smith to make their Week 14 Red Challenge Flag picks! Shek and Money first kibitz about Money's trip to Pittsburgh to call the Chargers victory over the Steelers (10:45). Next, Money upset Shek by saying that apples aren't a good fruit and shouldn't be on the fruit of the year list (40:15). Then the duo made their Red Challenge Flag picks for Week 14 (45:05). Finally, Shek went outside to sit on a bench with David Carr, who tells Shek his final teams from each conference that have a realistic chance at making Super Bowl LIII (1:08:23).

Listen to the podcast:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts & Google Play