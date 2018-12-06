NFL Twitter Reacts to Derrick Henry's Historic Run

  • By Ralph Warner
Twitter wasn't around when Tony Dorsett set an NFL record with this 99-yard run in the Cowboys' game against the Vikings in 1983. Thankfully, Twitter is now an essential part of football fandom. So, when Derrick Henry tied Dorsett's record-setting run on Thursday Night Football, Twitter went into a frenzy.

From Joe Thomas to Le'Veon Bell, see what #NFLTwitter had to say about Derrick Henry's beastly run.

Former NFL OT Joe Thomas

NFL RB Le'Veon Bell

Fox Sports 1 Personality Skip Bayless

ProFootballTalk

NFL Research

Jeopardy! Sports

The Ringer

Madden NFL

Former NFL OG Geoff Schwartz

Good Morning Football Co-Host Kyle Brandt

Former NFL RB Chris Johnson

Steelers RB James Conner

Rams RB Todd Gurley

