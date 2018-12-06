NFL Twitter Reacts to Derrick Henry's Historic Run

Twitter wasn't around when Tony Dorsett set an NFL record with this 99-yard run in the Cowboys' game against the Vikings in 1983. Thankfully, Twitter is now an essential part of football fandom. So, when Derrick Henry tied Dorsett's record-setting run on Thursday Night Football, Twitter went into a frenzy.
From Joe Thomas to Le'Veon Bell, see what #NFLTwitter had to say about Derrick Henry's beastly run.
Former NFL OT Joe Thomas
This game has been insane!! @WillieMcGinest #jaxvsten #TitanUp #Jags pic.twitter.com/PDXq6VmAl0— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 7, 2018
NFL RB Le'Veon Bell
Derrick Henry!!!! WOW!!!!!!!â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 7, 2018
Fox Sports 1 Personality Skip Bayless
Derrick Henry's 99-yard run was much more impressive than Tony Dorsett's (I was there that 1983 Monday night in Minnesota.) Dorsett just used his rare speed. Henry is a bigger power back who had to stiff-arm his way through 3 Jags.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 7, 2018
ProFootballTalk
That play was so impressive that both "Derrick Henry" and "Derek Henry" are trending.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 7, 2018
NFL Research
Derrick Henry has joined Tony Dorsett has the only players in NFL history with a 99-yard TD run#TitanUp @Titans— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 7, 2018
Jeopardy! Sports
"Who is: Derrick Henry?"#JeopardySports #JAXvsTEN pic.twitter.com/NNADSrgtGC— Jeopardy! Sports (@JeopardySports) December 7, 2018
The Ringer
Derrick Henry, this man has a family #TitanUP pic.twitter.com/sJ81nlreUG— The Ringer (@ringer) December 7, 2018
Madden NFL
DERRICK HENRY!!! pic.twitter.com/mFMfbnkb56â #WeAreMadden (@EAMaddenNFL) December 7, 2018
Former NFL OG Geoff Schwartz
O M G ... DERRICK HENRY. pic.twitter.com/hjihWcpNqoâ Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 7, 2018
Good Morning Football Co-Host Kyle Brandt
Oh holy god Derrick Henry. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) December 7, 2018
Angry Runs â¬ï¸â¬ï¸â¬ï¸ pic.twitter.com/RV564RlUoC
Former NFL RB Chris Johnson
I see you 22â Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) December 7, 2018
Steelers RB James Conner
@KingHenry_2 beast mode — James Conner (@JamesConner_) December 7, 2018
Rams RB Todd Gurley
RUN OF THE YEAR https://t.co/ja4jH8jQYv— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 7, 2018